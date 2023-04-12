Peacock Can Now Be Watched in the Metaverse

Peacock is entering the metaverse.

The NBCUniversal-owned streaming service and Platforms Inc. on Wednesday announced that Peacock will be available on the Meta Quest lineup of virtual reality headsets, starting today.

Bringing Peacock to Meta’s VR platform is part of a larger previously announced partnership between the companies, which will see NBCUniversal bring a number of interactive experiences to Meta’s Horizon Worlds and the Meta Avatars Store. Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Monsters and The Office are among the IP coming to Meta’s platforms.

But it will also include Peacock, which will create a virtual TV set within Horizon Worlds, letting users watch scripted shows like Poker Face and live sports like Sunday Night Football through their Oculus headsets.

Tied to the launch, the companies are also offering a special Peacock promotion, in which existing Oculus users that use Peacock can get three months of Peacock Premium for free, while new buyers of the Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro can get 1 year of Peacock Premium for free.

“Launching Peacock on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro meaningfully expands the existing partnership between Meta and NBCUniversal, and offers users more opportunities to experience Peacock’s robust content offering in an immersive VR and streaming experience,” said Annie Luo, EVP, Head of Global Partnerships & Strategic Development. “Whether it be a VR experience with The Office or an iconic film franchise, a live sporting event or the next breakout Peacock original, there’s something for everyone.”

Peacock is not the first streaming service to join Meta’s platforms. YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video already have apps on the immersive platform, letting users cozy up next to their virtual fireplace (or, depending on your home screen, your window floating above earth, or your private beach), and watch their favorite shows.