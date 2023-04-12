×
 
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Peacock Can Now Be Watched in the Metaverse

NBCUniversal and Meta unveiled plans Wednesday to bring the streaming service to the Meta Quest line of VR headsets.

Peacock home screen
A Peacock home screen, as seen floating in Meta's Horizon Worlds metaverse. Meta/NBCUniversal

Peacock is entering the metaverse.

The NBCUniversal-owned streaming service and Meta Platforms Inc. on Wednesday announced that Peacock will be available on the Meta Quest lineup of virtual reality headsets, starting today.

Bringing Peacock to Meta’s VR platform is part of a larger previously announced partnership between the companies, which will see NBCUniversal bring a number of interactive experiences to Meta’s Horizon Worlds and the Meta Avatars Store. Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Monsters and The Office are among the IP coming to Meta’s platforms.

Related Stories

Peacock News Live
Business

MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' and CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to Stream Live on Peacock in News Push

Eddie Redmayne
TV

Eddie Redmayne to Lead 'Day of the Jackal' TV Adaptation for Sky, Peacock

But it will also include Peacock, which will create a virtual TV set within Horizon Worlds, letting users watch scripted shows like Poker Face and live sports like Sunday Night Football through their Oculus headsets.

Tied to the launch, the companies are also offering a special Peacock promotion, in which existing Oculus users that use Peacock can get three months of Peacock Premium for free, while new buyers of the Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro can get 1 year of Peacock Premium for free.

“Launching Peacock on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro meaningfully expands the existing partnership between Meta and NBCUniversal, and offers users more opportunities to experience Peacock’s robust content offering in an immersive VR and streaming experience,” said Annie Luo, EVP, Head of Global Partnerships & Strategic Development. “Whether it be a VR experience with The Office or an iconic film franchise, a live sporting event or the next breakout Peacock original, there’s something for everyone.” 

Peacock is not the first streaming service to join Meta’s platforms. YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video already have apps on the immersive platform, letting users cozy up next to their virtual fireplace (or, depending on your home screen, your window floating above earth, or your private beach), and watch their favorite shows.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad