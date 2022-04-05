Peacock Hires Netflix, Hulu Executives to Lead Marketing and Programming

Peacock has hired away Shannon Willett from Netflix and Brian Henderson from Hulu to lead global marketing and programming, respectively, the streamer said on Tuesday.

As Peacock’s chief marketing officer, Willett — most recently Netflix’s vp of global marketing strategy and operations — will be based in Los Angeles and oversee, in part, subscriber growth and content marketing for NBCUniversal’s nascent streaming service. She will be joined by Henderson, who will lead Peacock’s global content strategy as evp programming. The executive, also based in L.A., was previously Hulu’s svp of SVOD content, programming and partnerships and will reunite with former Hulu president Kelly Campbell, who joined Peacock as its president last October.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shannon and Brian, two exceptional leaders that will play vital roles in making Peacock a must-have streaming service and round out our executive leadership team,“ Campbell said in a statement. “Shannon is a fantastic strategic marketer with an incredible portfolio of brand-defining, best-in-class global campaigns, and her expertise will be critical to Peacock’s next phase of growth. And as a pioneer in the evolution of streaming content, Brian will be invaluable as we continue to expand our content offering and establish Peacock as the top general entertainment streaming service in the market.”