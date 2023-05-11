Penske Media Launches Live Event Streaming Platform Harmony

Penske Media, parent company of The Hollywood Reporter and other entertainment brands, on Thursday announced the launch of Harmony, a proprietary livestreaming platform the company has been refining over the past year.

The new platform makes it possible to view PMC’s portfolio of live entertainment shows and industry experiences across all of its owned and operated websites and social media channels. (PMC’s websites have a combined monthly audience of 124 million unique views as reported by Comscore, while its social media channels have a total of 110 million followers.)

Harmony viewers will be able watch Thursday’s live Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet show starting at 4 p.m. in partnership with Amazon.

“We are the proud stewards of some of the most iconic entertainment shows in the world and excited to offer a platform that allows for a seamless experience for our consumers to engage with live content — in addition to streaming and broadcast,” said Jay Penske, CEO, chairman and founder of Penske Media. “We are committed to growing and evolving the footprint and audiences for our shows across all platforms and are excited about what we are creating with Harmony which is part of a larger strategic vision.”

Added Craig Perreault, Penske Media’s chief digital officer: “We are thrilled to bring this product to market. We’ve been working on building Harmony over the last year and can now offer our business partners new ways to reach audiences at scale and give our own audiences access to the greatest live entertainment shows in the world.”

Penske Media is already using the tool, having livestreamed several shows this year, including the Latin Music Awards preshow last month, Billboard’s Women in Music Awards in March and Variety’s digital preshow of the Golden Globe Awards in January.

Penske Media will continue to livestream some of the biggest moments from the Dick Clark Productions portfolio of shows beyond the ACM Awards red carpet. Additional programming highlights include the Golden Globe Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, the Billboard Music Awards, the American Music Awards and the Streamy Awards as well as PMC festivals including SXSW, Life Is Beautiful and LA3C.