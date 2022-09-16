Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions Strikes Multiyear Podcast, Video Deal With Cousin Sal’s Mush Media

Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions has reached a multiyear podcast and video deal with Mush Media, the content company co-founded by Sal Iacono (best known as “Cousin Sal”).

Under the deal, all seven of Mush Media’s podcasts — including Iacono’s Against All Odds and Extra Points shows — will live under Omaha’s lineup of original audio shows. Omaha will produce video versions of the podcasts to be published on ESPN’s YouTube channel, and ESPN will retain the distribution and ad sales rights to the Mush podcasts, similarly to other shows in the Omaha Audio Network.

Jimmy Kimmel, Iacono’s cousin and frequent collaborator, will also partner with Omaha and Mush to write and produce original videos for Omaha’s social channels.

“Cousin Sal has been making sports fans laugh for two decades. He’s built a great reputation by delivering fans content in a fun and authentic way,” Manning, the founder of Omaha Productions, said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to team up with him and Jimmy to create original audio and video is an exciting next step as we continue to build Omaha.”

“I’m very excited to join the Omaha family. Over the years I’ve won so much money betting on Peyton and Eli I feel like I should be paying them. But since the contract is already signed, I think we’re good,” Iacono added.

Earlier this summer, Omaha struck a content deal with Caesars Entertainment and the digital betting firm Caesars Sportsbook that included the launch of a formal podcast business for Omaha. Podcast hosts in the Omaha Audio Network include Vince Carter, Cameron Heyward, Greg McElroy, Katie Mox, Kyle Brandt and Mina Kimes.