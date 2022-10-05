Epix Veteran Phil Oppenheim Named Chief Content Officer at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, which owns Crackle, RedBox and a suite of free ad-supported streaming services, has hired Phil Oppenheim to be the company’s chief content officer.

Oppenheim will be responsible for all content strategy across the company’s streaming and physical media brands, and will report to Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment president Jonathan Katz.

Oppenheim most recently worked at Epix, the streaming and pay-TV channel owned by MGM, where he was senior vp of program scheduling. Before Epix he worked in senior vp of programming roles at Lionsgate and Turner Broadcasting

“Phil is a true unicorn. He’s an executive with wide-ranging experience across multiple streaming brands and business models, along with vast experience leading some of TV’s most successful linear networks,” said Katz in a statement. “Phil has helped grow audience and revenue at every point in his career, and we’re incredibly lucky to have him as part of the team.”