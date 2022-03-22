Pineapple Street Studios Inks 4-Project Slate Deal With Amazon Music, Wondery (Exclusive)

Pineapple Street Studios, the podcast studio behind Missing Richard Simmons and Ronan Farrow’s Catch and Kill Podcast, has closed an exclusive slate deal with Amazon Music and Wondery for at least four new projects.

The deal marks Amazon and Wondery’s first content slate deal with a podcast studio and will give the companies an exclusive distribution window to new shows produced as part of the pact before they release wide on all major platforms, though the exact release schedule will be determined on a show-by-show basis.

The first series from the deal, expected to release next month, will be hosted by the Trump, Inc. podcast creators and journalists Andrea Bernstein and Ilya Marritz. Called Will Be Wild, the eight-episode narrative series will examine the historical events that led up to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The second podcast in the content slate will be an investigative series led by the reporter and Longform Podcast co-host Evan Ratliff.

Pineapple Street has previously partnered with Wondery and Amazon Music on the podcast 9/12, a non-fiction series hosted by Dan Taberski about the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks that was recently nominated for podcast of the year at this year’s Ambie Awards. The podcast studio has also become a frequent collaborator with film and TV studios, creating companion series like The Chernobyl Podcast and Lovecraft Country Radio with HBO and the Behind the Scenes podcasts with Netflix.

“Pineapple Street is synonymous with exceptional, high-quality podcasts with some of the most accomplished journalists working today,” Marshall Lewy, Wondery’s chief content officer, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be deepening our relationship with them as we continue to expand to more listeners around the world.”

The studio was founded in 2016 and was later acquired by the radio company Entercom, now known as Audacy, at a reported $18 million valuation.

“Amazon Music and Wondery have an absolutely incredible track record for reaching huge audiences with high-quality shows,” Jenna Weiss-Berman, the co-founder of Pineapple Street, said. “We’re thrilled to be expanding our relationship with this incredible team to build on our success from last year with 9/12. We can’t wait for listeners around the world to hear these new shows.”

UTA, which represents Pineapple Street and Wondery, brokered the deal.