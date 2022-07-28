Pinterest Expands Content Slate With Creator-Hosted Shows From Jellysmack (Exclusive)

Karina Garcia will host 'Life's a Hack' on Pinterest to share her favorite recipes, baby products and more.

Pinterest has struck a content deal with the creator company Jellysmack for a slate of five shows hosted by popular DIY creators that will be available exclusively on the social platform.

The deal comes as Pinterest is rapidly expanding its original content production, including through a multiyear pact with Tastemade that will result in 50 new shows on Pinterest. The platform also recently hired Nadine Zylstra, formerly the global head of YouTube Originals, to lead original programming.

Produced by Jellysmack, the upcoming slate of shows will be hosted by Karina Garcia, Emmeline Mayline Cho (Emmymade), Lauren Riihimaki (LaurDIY), Liz Fenwick and Crowned Ladies, with areas of focus spanning recipes, home decor, beauty tutorials and fashion tips.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Garcia — who has more than 9.2 million subscribers on YouTube — says her Pinterest show will focus more on helpful tips and “hacks” that viewers can use, compared to the more lifestyle- and family-focused vlogs she releases on YouTube and Facebook. Her Pinterest show, Life’s a Hack, will have 18 episodes that are each about two to three minutes long, with the first premiering on August 1.

“We all use Pinterest to get inspiration, look at DIYs, look at hacks and stuff, and short-form content is so in right now that I think it’s what Pinterest needs,” Garcia says of Pinterest’s increased focus on short-form original content. “There’s a completely different community that uses just Pinterest, so I think it’s going to work out great for them. I think it’s actually a really great step for them.”

On the production side, Garcia noted that the shorter content, paired with Jellysmack’s handling of the filming and editing, allowed her to film the 18 episodes within the span of a week.

“I’m excited to get into a new platform,” Garcia says.

The other shows in Jellysmack’s slate for Pinterest will also feature 18 episodes, released on a weekly schedule.