Pinterest Expands Content Efforts With Multiyear Tastemade Deal

Pinterest and Tastemade have inked a multiyear content deal that will see the food and lifestyle company produce 50 new shows, events and live programming for the social platform.

Programming under the multimillion-dollar deal will begin to launch later this year and through 2023, according to a Tuesday announcement from the companies. The new shows, produced in at least eight languages, will debut exclusively on Pinterest and feature top creators from both Pinterest and Tastemade across the U.S, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific.

Tastemade will also host in-person events for Pinterest and Tastemade creators at its studios in Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Jakarta, Mumbai, São Paulo and Buenos Aires.

The pact between the two companies is the first major deal overseen by Malik Ducard since he joined Pinterest in October from YouTube, where he most recently served as the video giant’s vp content partnerships. (Axios first reported the deal on Tuesday.)

“As one of our largest video partners globally, I’ve been so impressed by how Tastemade has expanded their platform, consistently delivers engaging content, and builds value on Pinterest,” Ducard, Pinterest’s chief content officer, said in a statement. “This is a natural extension of our existing partnership as we scale our content and creator efforts at Pinterest, and I’m thrilled to build something even bigger to inspire Pinners in more languages around the world.”

With Pinterest, Tastemade will also be expanding its areas of focus into beauty, fashion, fitness, parenting and pets, in addition to its well-established presence in food and travel.

“The biggest trends in media are now in video, creators and live streaming – and this partnership addresses all three at global scale,” Tastemade co-founder and CEO Larry Fitzgibbon said. “We have a long track record of deeply engaging the Pinterest audience and are excited to take even more Pinners from inspiration to realization through video storytelling.”