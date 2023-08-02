Paramount’s Pluto TV to Launch in Australia With 50 FAST Channels

Paramount Global’s advertising-supported streaming service Pluto TV is gearing up to launch more than 50 free advertising-supported streaming television (FAST) channels in Australia.

They will become available in “a dedicated branded area on Paramount Australia & New Zealand digital platform 10 Play,” beginning Aug. 31, the entertainment conglomerate said on Wednesday.

Calling the offering “a premium curated experience,” the company promised “a selection of Pluto TV channels across every genre, including channels such as South Park, new and exclusive MTV and Nickelodeon channels, such as MTV Reality, MTV The Shores, Nick Classics and Nick Toons, in addition to legendary titles, such as I Love Lucy, Happy Days, Dynasty, and more.” Additional content and channels will be announced closer to the launch.

“These 50 Pluto TV channels represent our first step to engage with Australian audiences, and we are happy to mark this milestone by partnering with 10 Play, demonstrating once more the strength of our Paramount ecosystem,” said Olivier Jollet, executive vp and international general manager for Pluto TV. “As pioneers in the FAST industry, we are bringing a new and unique user experience through curated channels dedicated to this market.”

He added: “Our mix of local and international content which matches the needs of our local audiences is what makes Pluto TV so valuable for viewers, clients, and partners across the world.”

Jarrod Villani, executive vp, chief operating and commercial officer and regional lead, Paramount Australia & New Zealand, said the Pluto offering will provide “the ultimate lean-back experience,” concluding: “We cannot wait to offer to our Australian viewers dedicated and curated content for every generation and taste featuring cult classics and global smash hit TV series to entertain devotees and lure new fans.”

Jarrod added: “This announcement builds on 10 Play’s success in 2023 – the biggest year ever for the platform with minutes viewed up 21% on 2022. It gives 10 Play a unique and strong point of difference in the Australian market that will build on nearly a decade of insights gathered from delivering alternate viewing experiences.”