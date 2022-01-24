Podcast Academy Sets Date for In-Person Ambie Awards Ceremony

The Podcast Academy is moving forward with an in-person show for its second annual Awards for Excellence in Audio (aka The Ambies) on March 22.

The Ambies aim to “celebrate excellence in podcasting and elevate awareness and status of podcasts as a unique and personal medium for entertainment, information, storytelling and expression.” The ceremony, which will be streamed live on YouTube and Twitch, will honor winners in 25 categories as voted on by The Podcast Academy, in addition to a Governor’s Award. Nominations for The Ambies will be unveiled Feb. 14.

While several Hollywood events have been canceled, postponed or gone virtual amid the omicron surge, The Ambies will proceed with an in-person ceremony hosted by Ross Mathews and Nikki Boyer of Straight Talk With Ross Mathews. It will stream live from The Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, CA at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

“The chemistry that Ross and Nikki share on their podcast is undeniable,” said Donald Albright, chairman of the Podcast Academy and president & co-founder of Tenderfoot TV. “Their charm, wit, and humor will certainly make for an evening of laughter as we honor the best of the best in the industry.”

The Podcast Academy, founded in February 2020, is a not-for-profit organization that “elevates awareness of podcasts as an indispensable medium for entertainment, information, and creative expression.”

The Hollywood Reporter is one of the sponsors of this year’s Ambies, which are presented by Wondery. Other sponsors are Audible, Audacy, PRX, Tenderfoot TV and Loeb & Loeb.