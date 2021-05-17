Podcast Academy Honors ‘Dying for Sex,’ ‘Wind of Change,’ Marc Maron at Inaugural Ambie Awards

Dying for Sex was named podcast of the year Sunday night during the Podcast Academy’s inaugural Awards for Excellence in Audio, also known as the Ambies.

In addition, Wind of Change was the night’s top winner, taking home three awards, including best host, best reporting and best nonfiction scriptwriting. In all, awards were handed out in 23 categories.

Also during the ceremony, WTF With Marc Maron was honored with the Governors Award, which “recognizes a podcast or individual for the compelling impact they’ve had on the industry.” Teenager Therapy received the Audio Impact Award, which “recognizes an individual or podcast that has made a significant, positive impact on its listeners.”

The ceremony was streamed live from Los Angeles and hosted by stand-up comic, actor and writer Cameron Esposito. Presenters included Hank Azaria, Darren Criss, Whitney Cummings, Este Haim, Kenan Thompson and Rainn Wilson. The show kicked off with a comedic animated short titled My Brother Has a Podcast.

The Podcast Academy formed in early 2020 with the goal of creating an awards show for podcasts voted on using a system similar to the Oscars and Emmys.

A complete list of winners follows.

Podcast of The Year

Dying for Sex (WINNER)

Blockbuster: The Story of James Cameron

Bunga Bunga

Chasing Cosby

DETOURS

Dirty Diana

For Life: The Podcast

Forgotten: Women of Juarez

Say Their Name

The Happiness Lab

Best Business Podcast

The Heist (WINNER)

An Arm and a Leg

Brought to you by …

Go for Broke

Masters of Scale

Teamistry

Women at Work

Best Comedy Podcast

Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend (WINNER)

Culture Kings

Don’t Ask Tig

Groceries

How Did This Get Made?

The Breakfast Club

Threedom

Best Documentary Podcast

I’m Not a Monster (WINNER)

California City

Conviction Season 2: American Panic

For Life: The Podcast

Louder Than a Riot

Painkiller: America’s Fentanyl Crisis

The Edge: Houston Astros

Best Entertainment Podcast

Even the Rich (WINNER)

Dissect

For Life: The Podcast

Office Ladies

Prime Video Presents

The First One

The Plot Thickens

Best Fiction Podcast

Blood Ties – Season 2 (WINNER)

Asking for It

DEM TIMES

Dirty Diana

Frozen Frights: Aurora Borealis “Vacant”

The Left Right Game

Two Princes

Best History Podcast

Driving the Green Book (WINNER)

American History Tellers

American Scandal

DETOURS

Slow Burn

Unfinished: Deep South

Very Presidential With Ashley Flowers

Best Interview Podcast

Death, Sex & Money (WINNER)

A Winning Mindset: Lessons From the Paralympics

Asian Enough

Back From Broken

More With Anna Maria Tremonti

The FRONTLINE Dispatch

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller

Best Knowledge, Science or Tech Podcast

Short Wave (WINNER)

American Innovations

Brave New Planet

How to Save a Planet

In Machines We Trust

Tai Asks Why

Unlocking Bryson’s Brain

Best News Podcast

Today, Explained (WINNER)

Do No Harm

Post Reports

Suspicious Activity: Inside the FinCEN Files

The Journal

VICE News Reports

What Next

Best Original Score and Music Supervision

Jacked: Rise of New Jack Sound — Marcelino Villalpando (WINNER)

Bunga Bunga — Scott Velasquez, Jeff Schmidt

Dead and Gone — Makeup and Vanity Set

Revisionist History — Luis Guerra

Throughline — Ramtin Arablouei, Drop Electric, Hania Rani

Treasure Island 2020 — Chris Tarry, Jennifer Rowekamp

Two Princes — Score: Greg Laswell; Theme and additional scoring by Bobby Lord; Music Supervision: Jonathon Roberts

Best Performer in Audio Fiction

The Left Right Game — Tessa Thompson (WINNER)

DUST, Season 3: CHRYSALIS — Corey Hawkins

Hank the Cowdog — Matthew McConaughey

Light House — Aly Trasher

National Geographic Kids Greeking Out — Kenny Curtis, Tori Kerr

Two Princes — Noah Galvin, Ari’el Stachel, Samira Wiley, Gideon Glick, Wesley Taylor, Alfredo Narciso, Mandi Masden, CJ Wilson, Michelle Gomez

We Are Not Alone — Willem Dafoe, Charlotte Gainsbourg

Best Personal Growth / Spirituality Podcast

On Being With Krista Tippett (WINNER)

Borne the Battle

Dare to Lead With Brené Brown

Dear Therapists

Hey Spirit!

Meditative Story

Stay Calm With Bob Roth

Best Podcast Host

Wind of Change — Patrick Radden Keefe (WINNER)

Amicus Presents: The Class of RBG — Dahlia Lithwick

Back Issue — Josh Gwynn, Tracy Clayton

Bunga Bunga — Whitney Cummings

MOBITUARIES: Anna May Wong (Death of a Trailblazer) — Mo Rocca

Revisionist History — Malcolm Gladwell

Science Vs — Wendy Zukerman

Best Politics or Opinion Podcast

Gaining Ground: The New Georgia (WINNER)

Burn the Boats

Our Nation of Immigrants

Politically Re-Active

The Dan Bongino Show

The NPR Politics Podcast

Winning Wisconsin

Best Production and Sound Design

The Left Right Game — Ryan Walsh, Matt Yocum, Will Files, Ryan Sullivan (WINNER)

Canary: The Washington Post Investigates — Bishop Sand

Conviction: American Panic — Matthew Boll

Dirty Diana — Millie Iatrou, Ryan Walsh, Katie Halliday, Justin Davey, Matt Yocum & Ben Michev, Neely Oeftering

Unfinished: Short Creek — John DeLore

Where is George Gibney? — Ger McDonnell

Wind of Change — Henry Molofsky

Best Reporting

Wind of Change — Patrick Radden Keefe (WINNER)

Fiasco: Iran-Contra — Leon Neyfakh

I’m Not a Monster — Josh Baker

Planet Money — Sarah Gonzalez, Kenny Malone, Jacob Goldstein, Robert Smith, Amanda Aroncyzk, Karen Duffin, Mary Childs

Reveal — Shoshana Walter, Laura Starecheski, Ike Srikandarajah

The Take — Malika Bilal, Stefanie Dekker, Safwat al-Kahlout

Unfinished: Short Creek — Sarah Ventre, Ash Sanders

Best Scriptwriting, Fiction

Dirty Diana— Shana Feste (WINNER)

Appearances — Sharon Mashihi

DEM TIMES — Rhys Reed-Johnson, Jacob Roberts-Mensah

Looking for Latoya — Amy Aniobi, Chris Sanford, Kindsey Young

Make It Up as We Go — David Hudgins, Brooks Hudgins

National Geographic Kids Greeking Out — Kenny Curtis, Jillian Hughes, Emily Everhart

The Left Right Game — Jack Anderson

Best Scriptwriting, Nonfiction

Wind of Change — Patrick Radden Keefe (WINNER)

And Nothing Less — Robin Linn

Heavyweight — Jonathan Goldstein, Kalila Holt, Stevie Lane

Masters of Scale — WaitWhat Team, Adam Skuse, Katie Clark Gray

Resistance — Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr.

Suspicious Activity: Inside the FinCEN Files — Jonathan Menjivar, Jenelle Pifer, Joel Lovell

Whistleblower — Tim Livingston

Best Society and Culture Podcast

Code Switch (WINNER)

Ear Hustle

Heavyweight

Into America

Latino USA

Resistance

You and Me Both With Hillary Clinton

Best Sports Podcast

Whistleblower (WINNER)

17 Weeks

Drafted

Sports Uncovered

The Cam Chronicles

The Edge: Houston Astros

The Lead

Best True Crime Podcast

Dr. Death Season 2: Dr. Fata (WINNER)

Brainwashed/Uncover

Chasing Cosby

I’m Not a Monster

Somebody

Supernatural With Ashley Flowers

The Messenger

Best Wellness or Relationships Podcast

Therapy for Black Girls (WINNER)

Adult ISH

Dying for Sex

Last Day Season 2

The Happiness Lab

We Got You

Where Should We Begin?