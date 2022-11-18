On Air Fest Unveils Podcast Headliners for 2023 Event (Exclusive)

On Air Fest, a cultural experience for audio creatives and listeners organized by work x work, which produces the festival, has unveiled the initial list of headliners for its 2023 flagship festival, set for Feb. 23-25.

The seventh annual festival, which will take place at the Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn, will feature an immersive walk-through podcast experience, On Air: The Podcast Experience, from the world of My Favorite Murder and the Exactly Right Network, On Being Project, The Heart and more.

It will also include a series of “sonic dinners” pairing audio and culinary arts, and three days of onstage talks and live tapings. The live events will feature On Being with Krista Tippett, People’s Party with Talib Kweli, Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso and a brand-new miniseries from The Heart, among others.

“Podcasting is a medium that should be unbound. The artists and storytellers defining the space are challenging conventions and reshaping our cultural landscape,” said Scott Newman, creative director and founder of the festival. “Interactive fan experiences have become commonplace in television and art and with On Air: The Podcast Experience we are bringing your favorite podcasts to life in a brand-new way.”

Within the last decade, podcasts have made their way into mainstream media. Podcast listenership has been steadily growing in the U.S., with audiences growing about 40 percent over the last three years, per a Nielsen study.

“What makes podcasting as an art form singular is the connection listeners have with the shows and their creators,” said Jemma Rose Brown, director of programming. “With On Air: The Podcast Experience we’re channeling that intimacy.”

Find more information for On Air Fest and ticket purchases here.