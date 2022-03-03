Podimo Podcast Subscription Service Signs With CAA

Podimo, a podcast and audio subscription service that launched in 2019, has signed with CAA.

The service has a library with more than 1,000 original and exclusive podcasts and audiobooks, including Dronningen & Kunsten (The Queen & The Arts), a show hosted by Queen Margrethe II of Denmark. Other popular series feature crime authors like Jo Nesbø and Sebastian Fitzek of Norway and Germany, respectively.

Marketing itself as a premium audio subscription service with a focus on local production, Podimo is currently available in Denmark, Germany, Spain, Norway, and in 20 countries in Latin America. The company is based in Copenhagen and has struck partnerships with iHeartMedia, Wondery, Paramount Network España and FYEO, the German audio platform.

Podcasters working with the platform can choose to make their shows exclusive or non-exclusive to Podimo, with non-exclusive podcasts receiving 50 percent of the monthly revenue generated by paying listeners their shows. (Exclusive podcasts are marketed as receiving higher visibility and revenue, though the company has not publicly disclosed the revenue percentage for these deals.)

CAA will work with Podimo to identify and develop IP both in and out of the audio space. Podimo most recently raised $78 million in a Series B funding round to continue expanding its original content offerings and grow its market. The company was co-founded by Morten Strunge, Nikolaj Koppel, Sverre Dueholm, Andreas Sachse and Eva Lægdsgaard.