‘Pokemon Go’ Developer Niantic Teaming With Hasbro for ‘Transformers’ AR Mobile Game

Niantic is teaming with Hasbro and toy company TOMY to publish a real-world augmented reality mobile game in the Transformers universe.

Transformers: Heavy Metal is built using Niantic’s Lightship AR platform. The game will invite players to team up with Bumblebee and Optimus Prime and join the Guardian Network — a group of humans who have banded together in a war against the Decepticons — and engage in turn-based battles, either solo or with friends.

“Transformers is the perfect franchise for AR,” said Niantic’s CEO John Hanke, in a statement. “Battling and interacting with giant robots in the real world is an amazing experience. We want to live up to the high expectations of Transformers fans around the world and bring them a game unlike anything they’ve played before.”

Seattle-based studio Very Very Spaceship will lead game development on the title, which will enter soft launch in select markets before launching globally later this year.

Niantic, which is based in San Francisco, is known for developing Pokemon Go and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.