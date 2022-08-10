Price Hikes For Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ Unveiled

Disney is launching its ad-supported version of Disney+ in the U.S. in December and increasing the prices of its subscriptions for ad-free Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.

Beginning on December 8, Disney+ with ads will cost $7.99 a month — the same price that Disney+ currently costs, without ads. As a result, the premium, ad-free version of Disney+ will cost $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year, representing a $3 monthly increase or $30 yearly increase.

Hulu will also see price hikes for both its ad-supported and ad-free tier beginning on October 10. The ad-supported tier, which currently costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year, will increase to $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year. The ad-free tier, currently $12.99 a month, will be bumped up to $14.99 a month without an option for a yearly subscription, as was the case before.

And later this month, as previously announced, ESPN+ will increase in price from $6.99 a month and $69.99 a year to $9.99 a month and $99.99 a year beginning on August 23.

As a result of the widespread price changes, the Disney streaming bundle is also being adjusted to account for an ad-supported Disney+ tier. A basic plan, which includes Disney+ with ads and Hulu with ads but no ESPN+, will cost $9.99 a month. Subscribers who want ESPN+ in their bundle will have to pay $12.99 a month for all three services with ads.

Existing Disney bundle subscribers for Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with ads) and ESPN+ will see a slight increase from $13.99 a month to $14.99 a month, but the bundle of Disney+ without ads, Hulu without ads and ESPN+ will remain the same price at $19.99 a month.

And subscription bundles with the Hulu + Live TV offering will similar see price hikes, with plans starting at $69.99 a month — the current price for ad-free Disney+, Hulu + Live TV and ESPN+ — for a bundle that includes Disney+ with ads.

Disney has steadily been increasing the prices of its streaming services in the past few years and announced earlier in March that it planned to launch an ad-supported Disney+ subscription sometime this year, with an international offering planned for 2023.

“With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience,” Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement.

See below for the breakdown of the price changes.

INDIVIDUAL SUBSCRIPTIONS

Disney+ (beginning Dec. 8): $7.99/month (ads); $10.99/month or $109.99/year (without ads)

Hulu (beginning Oct. 10): $7.99/month or $79.99/year (ads); $14.99/year (without ads)

ESPN+ (beginning Aug. 23): $9.99/month or $99.99/year (ads)

—

DISNEY BUNDLE

Disney+ (ads) and Hulu (ads): $9.99/month

Disney+ (ads), Hulu (ads), ESPN+: $12.99/month

Disney+ (without ads), Hulu (ads), ESPN+: $14.99/month, only for existing subscribers

Disney+ (without ads), Hulu (without ads), ESPN+: $19.99/month

—

HULU + LIVE TV

Disney+ (ads), Hulu + Live TV (ads), ESPN+: $69.99/month

Disney+ (without ads), Hulu + Live TV (ads), ESPN+: $74.99/month, only for existing subscribers

Disney+ (without ads), Hulu + Live TV (without ads), ESPN+: $82.99/month