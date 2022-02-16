Pro Gamer Tarik Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Pro gamer and esports commentator Tarik has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

The New York-based competitive player, 25, has participated in top-tier teams over the last seven years and gained visibility in the community of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, a first-person shooter video game series.

In 2018, he led North America to its major championship win in Counter-Strike at the ELEAGUE Major Boston, where he was crowned MVP.

Tarik has recently returned to content creation full time, and on Twitch has become one of the most viewed streamers of Riot Games’ tactical shooter Valorant, recently peaking at 53,000 viewers. He is also active on YouTube.

Throughout his career, Tarik has worked with brands including Redbull, Budlight, Razer and Logitech.

Among CAA’s other clients in the field are Irish gaming personality Jackcepticeye, Australian YouTuber Lachlan Power, gaming organization 100 Thieves and esports host James “Dash” Patterson.