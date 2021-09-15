Quibi “Turnstyle” Lawsuit Settles, Will Transfer Mobile Tech to Eko

Quibi Holdings LLC, the holding company for Jeffrey Katzenberg’s now-shuttered video app Quibi, will transfer its intellectual property and technology for a mobile video feature to Eko, an interactive media company, as part of a settlement to legal disputes each company had levied against one another last year.

At the heart of the disputes was the “Turnstyle” video technology, which detects the orientation that a smartphone is in to determine whether video should be displayed in landscape or portrait mode. In March 2020, ahead of Quibi’s launch, Eko claimed that it had invented the technology and Quibi was infringing on its patent. Quibi, on the other hand, said it had developed the tech internally and denied infringing on any IP or stealing trade secrets.

With Wednesday’s settlement, the two parties agreed to dismiss the disputes and Quibi will give the Turnstyle IP and tech to Eko. Additional terms of settlement were not disclosed.

“We are satisfied with the outcome of this litigation, and proud of the independently created contributions of Quibi and its engineering team to content presentation technology,” Katzenberg said in a statement.

“This result will help ensure that eko remains the undisputed leader in interactive storytelling technology,” Eko Founder and CEO Yoni Bloch added.