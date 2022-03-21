Range Media Partners Hires UTA’s Eman Redwan to Oversee Digital Talent

Range Media Partners has hired the former UTA digital agent Eman Redwan as a partner and co-head of digital talent.

At UTA, Redwan primarily focused on deals in the beauty and lifestyle space, working with creators like Desi Perkins, Shayla Mitchell, Kamie Crawford, Quen Blackwell, Nava Rose and Gigi Gorgeous. Now at Range Media, Redwan oversees digital talent representation at the management company — alongside Kai Gayoso — in addition to working with Range’s full client roster on brand partnerships.

“I’m excited to be joining a team of industry leaders, and motivated by what we are building. Anyone who has worked with me knows how invested I am in my clients beyond transactional deal making, so moving into management is a chapter that is long overdue for me,” Redwan said in a statement on Monday. “I could not have imagined a better company than Range to do it with.”

Before joining UTA, Redwan spent two and a half years at CAA as an agent and expanded the agency’s representation and sponsorships in the beauty and lifestyle area. She began her career at CBS Radio as an advertising account executive before transitioning into the digital talent space at an influencer marketing agency called theAudience.