Range Media to Give Clients Access to NFT Tech Through Recur Deal

Range Media Partners is linking up with Recur, a leading NFT company, to make it easier for their clients to create NFTs as Hollywood gets increasingly involved with digital collectibles.

Through the partnership, Range’s clients will be able to use Recur’s technology to create their own NFTs that are not bound to a specific blockchain and can be purchased in U.S. dollars with credit or debit cards in addition to cryptocurrency.

Recur has already tapped into the entertainment industry’s interest in NFTs with partnerships with ViacomCBS for NFTs based on the company’s IP (which includes the world of Spongebob Squarepants and Star Trek) and Sanrio for Hello Kitty NFTs. Last September, the company raised $50 million at a $333 million valuation in a Series A funding round.

“Whether you are an actor, musician, or influencer, the value of engaging one’s community through NFTs is undeniable in the shifting media landscape — and to have access to a thought partner at this level opens up the possibility for creativity across Range’s entire roster, no matter what type of artist they are,” Range CEO Pete Micelli said in a statement.

Range clients who have already created NFTs include the publisher Heavy Metal and musicians PARTYNEXTDOOR, Walk Off The Earth and The Disco Biscuits.

“We are excited to partner with Range to create new opportunities in the NFT space for their incredible clientele,” Zach Bruch, the co-CEO of Recur, said. “Over the coming months and years, Recur will be introducing world class NFT experiences that, with this partnership, will showcase top-tier talent from the movies, shows, and stories we all love in order to truly expand the fan experience.”