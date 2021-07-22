Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Signs With UTA

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and founder of the venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, has signed with UTA for representation in all areas, the agency said on Thursday.

UTA will bolster Ohanian’s representation across speaking engagements, books, podcasts, television, film and brand partnerships, among other mediums.

“I look forward to working with UTA to amplify the content we are creating at Seven Seven Six from our work funding the next generation of great entrepreneurs,” Ohanian said in a statement.

Ohanian is best known for co-founding Reddit in 2005, which was acquired by Condé Nast the following year. He returned in 2014 to serve as the company’s executive chairman when it became independent and, later, resigned from Reddit’s board in 2020 and called on the company to replace him with a Black candidate.

The entrepreneur has also founded VC firms like Initialized Capital and Seven Seven Six and became the lead founding investor of Angel City FC, the Los Angeles–based professional soccer team. In 2017, he married tennis star Serena Williams, with whom he has a daughter, and has become an advocate for paid family leave.

“Alexis is one of the most impactful and influential entrepreneurs, investors and thought leaders in the world today,” Darnell Strom, UTA partner and head of culture and leadership, said. “We are excited to work with him, help expand his platform across multiple verticals and support future business leaders who are being cultivated by Seven Seven Six.”