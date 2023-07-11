ReelAbilities Festival Launches Accessible Streaming Platform

ReelAbilities Film Festival has announced a new streaming platform dedicated to curating, supporting and streaming films and short films around disability.

Launching Tuesday during Disability Pride month and ahead of the 33rd anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, ReelAbilitiesStream.org features a library of more than 50 films featured at previous editions of the festival that celebrate and explore the lives and experiences of people with disabilities. The launch marks the platform, which utilizes as pay-per-view model, as the largest online hub for disability-themed films.

“Over the past fifteen years, our festival has amassed an incredible collection of films that deserve wider recognition. Unfortunately, many of these exceptional works have not been given the attention they deserve,” Isaac Zablocki, director and co-founder of ReelAbilities Film Festival, said in a statement. “With ReelAbilitiesStream.org, we are proud to establish the most comprehensive platform, amplifying these voices and providing a well-deserved spotlight for these highly demanded films.”

Among the films available on the platform are Tribeca Film Festival’s award-winning Keep the Change, a comedy about a program of young adults on the autistic spectrum, as well as the Hungarian Academy Award nominated Kills on Wheels, which follows wheelchair users who team up with a hitman. Short films on the platform include 4 Quarters of Silence, about a Deaf high school football team. Prices of films range from $1.99 to $3.99 per title.

The platform’s launch also signals a new era of accessibility in streaming, with ReelAbilitiesStream.org working towards an innovative and fully accessible platform for all subscribers. Every film on the platform is currently equipped with full open captions and audio descriptions. As part of the platform’s announcement, the festival championed its service’s efforts, noting that the platform “will revolutionize the streaming experience for audiences nationwide, fostering a more inclusive cinematic landscape.”