Rich Roll, Podcast Host and Athlete, Signs With CAA

Rich Roll, the podcaster and ultra-endurance athlete, has signed with CAA.

Roll is the host of the show The Rich Roll Podcast, where he dives into topics related to wellness, spirituality, fitness and entertainment. The show is currently the third most-popular self-improvement podcast and sixth most-popular education podcast on Apple Podcasts, and past guests have included Adrian Grenier, Karamo Brown, Mike Posner, Maggie Q, Eric Adams and Andrew Yang.

The athlete and former entertainment lawyer has been vocal about his transition to a plant-based diet and lifestyle overhaul in his early 40s. The epiphany, as Roll has said before, came after he experienced a bout of chest pain when trying to climb a flight of stairs, which compelled him to make drastic changes to his diet and overall health. Roll has since become a full-time fitness personality, podcaster and author, publishing books like his memoir Finding Ultra and the cookbook The Plantpower Way, written with Julie Piatt, Roll’s wife and plant-based food writer.

CAA will work with Roll on further opportunities in podcasting, unscripted TV and speaking engagements. He will continue to be represented by RXR Sports.