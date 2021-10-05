Riot Games Promotes Naz Aletaha to Global Head of ‘League of Legends’ Esports

Riot Games has promoted Naz Aletaha, the company’s head of global esports partnerships and business development, to lead its League of Legends esports division.

As the global head of League of Legends esports, Aletaha will oversee the 12 regional leagues and its international events, including the League of Legends World Championship, which began on Tuesday morning.

“Naz’s impact at Riot Games has been impressive for a decade, with eight of those years driving the esports business development efforts as a member of our leadership team,” John Needham, Riot Games’ global head of esports, said in a statement. “Her tireless efforts, business acumen, and passion for our game, fans, partners, and players makes her the perfect fit to lead us into the next decade of LoL Esports.”

Aletaha, who is also the executive producer on an upcoming Paramount+ scripted comedy series about a fictional League of Legends esports team, will also work with sponsors, team owners and other media partners in her new role.

“LoL Esports was built from the passion of many. From Rioters to the pro teams to our partners and most importantly our fans, our community took a bold vision and made it a reality: to build a global sport. I’m honored to have been part of this community these many years,” Aletaha said. “This is the future of sport, and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to play a role in that future.”