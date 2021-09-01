Riot Games Partners With Virtual Entertainment Company Wave to Shape Interactive Experiences

Leading publisher Riot Games has partnered with Wave, a Los Angeles-based virtual entertainment company, to shape new experiences.

First on the roster will be an interactive concert with Riot’s virtual heavy metal band Pentakill, from League of Legends, which premieres Sept. 8 at 1:30 p.m. via Wave. The virtual show will utilize Wave’s broadcast tools and technology to allow fans to interact with the in-game artists through live-chat. They will also have the opportunity to see themselves on-stage beside Pentakill.

Wave will also be rolling out features developed specifically for Riot Games that will allow fans to influence the performance in real time. Following the show, the concept album will be released to fans.

“Riot Games is an ideal Wave collaborator as they have been an innovator in using music and emerging technologies to build and extend their worlds beyond games,” said Jarred Kennedy, COO of Wave and a former Riot Games executive. “Wave has sat at the intersection of music and gaming since its inception, and we’re excited to work with Riot to help shape the future of virtual performance.”

The company, which was founded by Adam Arrigo and Aaron Lemke, has hosted immersive shows — known as Waves — with artists including The Weeknd and John Legend. The events are livestreamed globally on Wave and then typically distributed on platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Earlier this year, Riot Games started its own label, Riot Games Music, where it houses projects such as Pentakill. The group’s previous albums include Smile and Ignite and II: Grasp of the Undying, which feature collaborations with Tommy Lee and Danny Lohner, a frequent Trent Reznor collaborator.

Riot Games Music also features k-pop inspired group K/DA, consisting of themed League of Legends characters.

“Wave is a great partner for us as we continue to expand our music efforts,” said Toa Dunn of Riot Games Music. “We aim to push the envelope in storytelling and virtual artistry, and strive to break new ground in the virtual world for gamers and music lovers alike.”