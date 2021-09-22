Riot Games Promotes Ryan Crosby to President of Publishing

League of Legends developer Riot Games revealed Wednesday that Ryan Crosby has been promoted to president of publishing.

In the position, Crosby will lead the video game company’s worldwide publishing group, including taking the lead on marketing strategies and localization. He will report to CEO Nicolo Laurent.

Crosby joined Riot Games earlier this year, previously serving as head of global entertainment marketing and consumer products. Over the past nine months, Crosby was involved in projects such as drawing viewers to an interactive concert experience featuring the LoL virtual band Pentakill and building anticipation for Riot’s upcoming animated series Arcane.

“In my time in gaming and entertainment, I’ve been lucky to be part of many companies at important moments in their histories, but I believe that Riot is truly on the cusp of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Crosby. “Riot’s deep and genuine commitment to players is a competitive advantage unlike any I’ve seen. I’m honored to lead a group of world-class Rioters as they deliver never-before-seen experiences to players around the world.”

Crosby’s background also includes working for brands such as Activision, Microsoft, Netflix and Hulu. At the latter network, he oversaw marketing across original and licensed content as well as its live TV businesses.

“Our ambitions across games, entertainment, and sports are massive and we need a leader who can see the endgame while keeping us grounded and player-focused in the ways that have made us successful for the past ten years,” said Laurent in a statement. “Ryan checks all the boxes with his years of gaming expertise and his experience at the intersection of technology and entertainment.”

Riot Games was founded in 2006, and released LoL in 2009, which went on to become one of the most played PC games in the world.