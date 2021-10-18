Roku Acquires ‘Children Ruin Everything’ for U.S. Streaming Release

Roku has acquired Children Ruin Everything, a forthcoming eight-episode series created by Schitt’s Creek co-executive producer Kurt Smeaton, for an exclusive U.S. streaming release.

Children Ruin Everything is the first half-hour comedy acquired by Roku after its takeover of the Quibi library earlier this year. As part of an agreement with the production company New Metric Media, which is the exclusive sales agent for the series, Children Ruin Everything will stream exclusively in the U.S. on The Roku Channel as part of the 2022 Roku Originals lineup. Bell Media Distribution holds the international rights for the series, which will air on CTV in Canada.

The series stars Meaghan Rath (Being Human, Hawaii 5-0) and Aaron Abrams (Blindspot, Hannibal) as a couple struggling to find a balance between being parents to two young kids and “being who they were before offspring,” according to the logline. Ennis Esmer (Schitt’s Creek) and Nazneen Contractor (Ransom, Star Trek: Into Darkness) round out the cast.

“Children Ruin Everything was inspired by my own parenting experience, where every plan my wife and I made was thwarted by our kids in surprising and funny ways,” Smeaton said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to partner with Roku on this project and bring the show to the U.S.”

Colin Davis, the head of scripted content at Roku, said Roku is looking to build off its previous successes with the Quibi library, which were rebranded as Roku Originals.

“As we begin to announce ourselves in this marketplace, it’s going to get easier and easier for us to to source projects because people will know that we are a stop that they should be bringing the things they have to,” Davis told The Hollywood Reporter. “We are already proving to have the talent both behind and in front of the camera to back that up. It’s not as much of a uncomfortable concept as it may have been if we were starting that new, and I think that’s part of the strategy behind keeping the momentum going.”