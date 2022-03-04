Roku Names David Eilenberg Head of Original Content

Roku has a new head of original programming.

David Eilenberg, most recently chief creative officer at ITV America, will become head of Roku Originals for the company, overseeing the creative vision and go-to-market strategy for all of Roku’s original content. Colin Davis, Roku’s head of scripted originals, and Brian Tannenbaum, the head of alternative originals, will now report to Eilenberg. Eilenberg will report to Roku vp programming Rob Holmes.

“Throughout his remarkable career, David has pioneered compelling television that has resonated with audiences around the world,” said Holmes in a statement. “With millions of streamers demonstrating there is a strong appetite for original programming on The Roku Channel, it is the perfect time to welcome one of the most experienced and well-respected creative executives in the business to oversee the next exciting phase for Roku Originals, while also helping us further establish The Roku Channel as a destination for users to watch great free original programming and advertisers to reach scaled audiences only available in streaming.”

Roku’s original content strategy is still in its nascent phase, having kicked it off with the acquisition of Quibi’s content library last year. Eilenberg’s hiring suggests that the company is planning a more full-throated push into programming, beyond its Quibi and This Old House acquisitions.

At ITV, Eilenberg oversaw programming like Queer Eye, Love Island and Hell’s Kitchen. Before joining ITV he worked at Turner, overseeing Conan and King of the Nerds. He also previously worked at Mark Burnett Productions.

Roku Originals run on the company’s Roku Channel, its free, ad-supported streaming network. Like other so-called “FAST” services (Pluto TV, Tubi) the company looks for more value-driven programming, rather than the expensive scripted dramas that are prevalent on services like Netflix and HBO Max.

“I am thrilled and honored to be tapped to lead Roku Originals during this incredibly dynamic phase of its evolution,” said Eilenberg in a statement. “Roku’s culture of innovation and relentless focus on creating the best possible experiences for viewers make it a natural home to launch terrific original series, and I look forward to finding and nurturing those series under Rob’s leadership and with the exemplary team he has built. I’m also immensely grateful to David George, Adam Sher, Danielle Bibbo and all my colleagues at ITV America for an incredible six years of teamwork and creativity, and I expect to remain in business together in my new capacity.”