Roku’s Active User Growth Slows As It Warns of Disruptions Ahead

Roku added 1.1 million active users in the first quarter of 2022, slightly increasing its total active user count to 61.3 million.

The company said year-over-year active users were down due to the end of government stimulus payments, which it said helped drive spending in the first quarter of 2021. Supply chain issues also continue to drive down TV unit sales.

In prior quarters, Roku saw bigger growth in user numbers, when it grew from 56.4 million users in the third quarter of 2021 to 60.1 million active users in the fourth.

Streaming hours increased by 1.4 billion hours from the previous quarter to reach 20.9 billion. Total revenue reached $734 million, above the company’s guidance of $720 million. Earnings per share came in at -$0.19, below Wall Street expectations of -$0.18.

Shares initially plummeted 13 percent in after hours trading after the earnings were reported, and as Roku warned of disruptions ahead, including inflation, geopolitical conflict and continued supply chain issues.

“In the near term, we expect these disruptions will continue to pressure our player gross margin and industry-wide TV unit sales, and have the potential to reduce or delay ad spend in certain verticals,” the shareholder letter reads.

While Roku has long been a favorite on Wall Street, and the top streaming platform in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, its stock has dropped close to 40 percent over the past three months.

Going into the earnings report, analysts had been concerned about competition in the space, which is only set to increase after Wednesday’s announced partnership between Comcast and Charter, in which the two companies have teamed up to offer a connected streaming platform and devices. There’s also wider concern about flagging growth among streamers, after Netflix reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers in its most recent earnings report.

“We believe Roku needs to reassert itself as a share gainer within this peer group to turn around current consensus cautious sentiment,” Guggenheim analysts said in a March 31 note.

Roku has recently been making a bigger push into original content in order to level up with competitors. In the letter to shareholders, the company said the Roku channel was a top 5 channel on its platform in terms of user reach and streaming hour engagement.

The Roku Channel acquired the Quibi content library in 2021 and inked a film output deal with Lionsgate on April 26, which gives the Roku Channel exclusive rights to Lionsgate’s film slate, immediately following its theatrical window on Starz, as well as a second, more flexible release window. This is set to bring in titles such as John Wick: Chapter Four, Expendables 4 and Borderlands.

More new content is expected, as Roku revealed the titles to be presented at its upcoming upfronts event: Honest Renovations, a home renovation series hosted by Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis, To Paris for Love: A Rom Com, produced in partnership with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Zoë Saldaña’s Cinestar Pictures, and WEIRD: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the iconic parody recording artist.

David Eilenberg, most recently chief creative officer at ITV America, was hired in March to help spearhead the original content effort.

And on the distribution side, Roku re-upped its deal with Amazon in April, so that the Roku’s Channel Store will continue to feature the Amazon Prime Video app and IMDB TV content. This follows Roku’s hard-won battle, which will keep the YouTube TV and YouTube apps on the platform as part of a multi-year deal.

More to come.