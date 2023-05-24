Ron DeSantis’ Twitter Spaces Conversation With Elon Musk Kicks Off With Major Glitches

- Share this article on Facebook
Turns out Twitter Spaces isn’t the best place to make a major announcement.
Ron DeSantis learned this the hard way on Wednesday evening, when the Florida governor was scheduled to kick off his presidential campaign and formally announce his bid for the presidency during a live audio conversation with Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces.
More than 20 minutes after the conversation was scheduled to begin, DeSantis wasn’t even able to speak as the live audio room repeatedly crashed and featured echoing audio, which Musk said was due to Twitter’s servers being overloaded by the number of listeners in the room.
The Space appeared to be cut short after 21 minutes, and a recorded version of the conversation-that-wasn’t noted 347,000 users had tuned in.
DeSantis’ presidential announcement on Wednesday was poised to be a major event for Twitter Spaces, the live audio service that Twitter first launched in 2021 in response to the popularity of live audio platforms like Clubhouse. It’s not immediately clear what kind of resources are now allocated to Spaces under Musk, especially given that the mass layoffs that hit Twitter shortly after Musk’s takeover included key employees who worked on Spaces.
Though the conversation later moved to a new room with fewer technical difficulties, the snafu didn’t go unnoticed by Joe Biden’s social media team, which tweeted out a link to Biden and Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign with the comment, “This link works.”
More to come.
