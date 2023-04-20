Roy Wood Jr. Returns as Host of the Webby Awards (Exclusive)

The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. is set to host the 2023 Webby Awards, which honor the best of the Internet, for the second year in a row.

The comedian, actor and producer will emcee the 27th annual edition of the awards ceremony, which takes place May 15 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

Wood is also hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 29 and can be seen in his third stand-up special, Imperfect Messenger, streaming on Paramount+. His other credits include Only Murders in the Building, Better Call Saul, Space Force, The Last O.G. and the PBS documentary The Neutral Ground, for which he served as executive producer and was nominated for an Emmy Award.

“It is an honor to return once again to celebrate those who have made the World Wide Web a place for unification and love and curiosity. Also, do people still say ‘World Wide Web’? I don’t know. I’m a father, I got shit to do, I can’t keep up with all the trends,” Wood said.

Added Ciel VanderVeen, managing director of The Webby Awards: “Roy’s wit, humor and musical ‘In Memoriam’ made last year’s Webby Awards a night to remember. We are so excited to welcome Roy back to host this year’s show and celebrate the best of the Internet with him!”

Nominees were announced April 4, with Apple, Netflix, Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Lupita Nyong’o, BTS, Anderson Cooper, the cast of Ted Lasso, RuPaul and The Hollywood Reporter among those recognized in various categories including podcasts, games, websites, video, social and apps. Winners will be revealed April 25; the show is known for limiting winners to five-word acceptance speeches.

In addition to the Webby Award, selected by the Academy, all nominees are also eligible to win the Webby People’s Voice Award, voted on by the online community.