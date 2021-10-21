RTL Group, Singtel Launch European Smart-Ad Group

RTL Group, Europe’s leading broadcasting conglomerate, and Singtel, Asia’s top communications group, have launched a new joint venture which will provide targeted digital advertising solutions for European broadcasters and streaming services.

The new, jointly-owned sales and services company, TechAlliance, will combine operations from RTL’s ad-tech company Smartclip and Yospace, the latter acquired in 2019, with Singtel’s Amobee.

The goal is to create a pan-European group platform of targeted digital advertising services for broadcasters and streamers, who can replace traditional commercials online and on smart TVs with targeted, personalized advertising.

The deal, which is still subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

“Addressable TV advertising offers huge growth potential for European broadcasters. The newly formed TechAlliance is a landmark partnership towards seizing this opportunity,” RTL Group CEO Thomas Rabe said in a statement announcing the new joint venture, which he said would set market standards across the European TV industry. “It gives European broadcasters and streaming services access to a technology solution which allows them to combine the high reach and brand safety of linear TV with the targeting solutions of digital advertising.”

“TechAlliance is a major milestone for the advertising industry in Europe,” Amobee CEO Nick Brien said. “ giving advertisers programmatic access to the most expansive pool of addressable pan-European premium content, underpinned by privacy-compliant and future-proofed audience solutions. It gives broadcasters the ability to combine sales and technology to scale their operations – extracting the most value from their data and inventory assets. The TechAlliance is truly the next wave of ad tech innovation: powering the convergence of TV and digital.”

RTL cited market studies predicting that long-term, so-called “addressable TV” could account for 30 to 50 percent of total TV advertising spend in Europe. In Germany alone, RTL said it is forecasting the addressable TV advertising market to grow to more than $582 million (€500 million) by 2025.