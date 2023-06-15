Ryan Reynolds Wants to Read You Bedtime Stories

Ryan Reynolds wants to put you to sleep. No, really.

The actor and entrepreneur will front a show for his new Maximum Effort channel on Fubo called Bedtime Stories with Ryan.

The premise? Reynolds will read new and classic bedtime stories “in an attempt to soothe your mind and soul (and also his own),” per the logline. Autodesk is the “imagination sponsor” of the series, which was also produced using the company’s software.

You can watch the trailer below:

Bedtime Stories is the first original program for the Maximum Effort Channel, which will officially launch on Fubo June 20. The channel will also be programmed with classic TV shows and movies, with some “surprising content breaks,” per the company.

“We’re so happy to create a program with the express goal of putting people to sleep. This show has actually been a dream of mine for a while,” said Reynolds in a statement. “Story time is a nighttime staple in our home and is a daily reminder of the power of storytelling.”

The series is produced by Maximum Effort and Fubo in partnership with ArtClass and Loon Productions, with music by Sleeping At Last.

Fubo struck a first-look unscripted development deal with Maximum Effort last year, a deal that included the channel. Maximum Effort subsequently worked on Fubo’s recent branding campaign. The company says the channel will eventually join other streaming platforms.

Maximum Effort is Reynolds’ content company, producing his films, TV shows, as well as commercials and sponsored content.

“Bedtime Stories with Ryan is a magical mix of joy and relaxation,” adds Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Studios at Fubo. “These may be legendary stories, but Ryan’s voice and personality amplify each one, turning them into classics for a new generation. Bedtime Stories with Ryan is the perfect original show to kick off Maximum Effort Channel’s programming slate of maximum comfort.”