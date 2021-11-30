Sam Gibney Promoted to President of Home Brew

Digital marketing and production company Home Brew has promoted Sam Gibney to president.

Gibney, now in his ninth year with the company, previously served as head of motion and executive creative director, roles that saw him developing and producing numerous digital, social and tech strategies for the company’s set of entertainment clients across TV, film and streaming.

As president, Gibney will oversee Home Brew’s client roster, domestic and international growth and the implementation of new business and tech structures while reporting to Grant Nemirow, CEO of parent company Terry Hines & Associates.

“Sam has proven to be a natural leader who drives growth from creative abundance,” praised Nemirow in a statement. “He speaks about his vision in a way that all can understand and comes from a place of humility that has proven to empower those around him to find their greatness. His promotion to president is hard-won, and it’s evident by the respect, admiration and trust of his team and we look forward to seeing his leadership further itself as we are creating a new era for Home Brew that encompasses groundbreaking, inspirational and innovative work.”

Added Gibney: “I look forward to entering into an era of growth, creativity in new areas and above all, establishing an environment where this incredible team feels valued, heard and empowered to be the best. A leader is only as strong as the backing of his/her team, and I have that 1000 percent with Home Brew. Here’s to 2022.”

Home Brew recently oversaw social campaigns for Warner Media’s Tom & Jerry: The Movie, Universal’s Nobody, Hulu’s Shrill, HBO Max’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League and more. Home Brew’s client list includes partners ABC, Amazon Studios, AMC, Bleecker Street, Blumhouse, Disney, DreamWorks, Focus Features, FXX, Google, HBO Max, Hulu, NBC, Netflix, Nintendo, Open Road, Universal, Vertical Entertainment, Paramount, Searchlight Pictures, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. and WE tv.