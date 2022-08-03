Sam Sanders, Saeed Jones and Zach Stafford to Host Culture Podcast on Stitcher

Sam Sanders, Saeed Jones and Zach Stafford are coming together to host a podcast for SiriusXM’s Stitcher that will focus on news and culture from a Black and queer perspective.

The weekly series, Vibe Check, debuts on August 17 and will probe topics like Madonna’s Vogue, Beyoncé’s latest album and Lil Nas X’s career, but in a lighthearted manner meant to emulate a group chat between friends.

“We couldn’t be more excited to invite people into our funny, thoughtful, and supportive sister circle on Vibe Check,” the trio said in a joint statement. “This show is the culmination of years of friendship, and we look forward to helping you keep your vibe right!”

Vibe Check is the second podcast for Sanders since leaving NPR earlier this year, where he hosted the show It’s Been a Minute With Sam Sanders, after a 12-year career at the public radio giant. Since then, Sanders has joined New York magazine and leads a flagship podcast for Vulture, called Into It, which launched last month.

Sanders will be joined on the Stitcher series by Jones, the poet and author of How We Fight for Our Lives, a memoir that won the 2019 Kirkus Prize in the nonfiction category; and Stafford, a co-producer of the Tony Award–winning musical A Strange Loop and a contributor at MSNBC.

SiriusXM will have the exclusive global ad sales rights to Vibe Check. The show is executive produced by Stitcher’s Nora Ritchie and Agenda Management and Production’s Brandon Sharp, with additional production support from Shantel Holder. Engineering is by Brendan Byrnes and Jared O’Connell, and music and sound design is by Marcus Hahn.

Listen to the trailer here.