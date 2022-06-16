Scopely Reveals New Free-to-Play Medieval Strategy Game

Mobile games company Scopely on Thursday revealed the new free-to-play game Kingdom Maker.

The massively multiplayer game, an original IP that combines real-time strategy, role play and simulation, was developed by Global Worldwide in partnership with Scopely. The immersive experience offers a medieval adventure with player-driven narratives — such as establishing royal lineage and forming alliances — and real-time combat as users defend their city and expand their empire.

“It’s not often that you come across a game experience that offers a completely new spin on how and why we play, and ‘Kingdom Maker’ is just that,” said Steve Huff, president, games at Scopely. “The game is a refreshing take on 4X and an excellent complement to our diverse portfolio of engaging, dynamic titles. The original world within ‘Kingdom Maker’ brings a sense of humor to the strategy genre, enables an unrivaled degree of personalization, and delivers deviously exhilarating medieval fun to players everywhere. As a deeply social experience with expansive possibilities, the game is designed to evolve with players for years to come.”

The game, which is now available in the App Store and Google Play, joins Scopely’s portfolio of titles including MARVEL Strike Force, Scrabble GO and Starship Fleet Command.

Scopely was founded in 2011 and is based in Culver City, with offices across the U.S., U.K. and numerous other markets worldwide.