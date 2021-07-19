Scopely Invests $50M Across Three European Game Studios

Mobile games company Scopely has invested $50 million across European game studios Omnidrone, Pixel Toys and Tag Games, based in Spain, England and Scotland respectively.

Scopely will work with the Omnidrone, which is run by Gerard Fernandez in Barcelona, on a yet-to-be-announced midcore game title. Scopely and Pixel Toys, co-founded by Andy Wafer and Alex Zoro, will also work on a midcore game. Meanwhile, Marc Williamson’s Dundee studio Tag Games is working on a title that will expand Scopely’s massively-multiplayer slate.

“Our studio ecosystem is built on a culture that values autonomy and creativity to achieve world-class game-making,” said Tim O’Brien, Scopely’s chief revenue officer, in a statement.

“These studios share our vision to create extremely meaningful, dynamic experiences for players and represent outstanding passion and expertise in their respective genres. We are proud to invest in these studios’ futures, excited to collaborate closely as a unified team, and eager to maximize our combined potential through our transformative Playgami technology platform, deep game-making expertise, and what we believe is the industry’s best publishing infrastructure.”

Led by co-CEOs Walter Driver and Javier Ferreria, Scopely was founded in 2011 and is based in Culver City, with offices in Spain, Ireland, the U.K., Korea, Singapore and Japan. Last October, the company raised $340M in Series E funding to continue its mergers and acquisitions strategy and and expand into new product categories.

Scopely is known for Scrabble Go and Yahtzee With Buddies, as well as Star Trek Fleet Command and Marvel Strike Force.