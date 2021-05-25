SEGA to Host Digital Livestream for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Franchise

SEGA is set to host a virtual livestream for Sonic the Hedgehog on Thursday to reveal what’s next for the franchise.

Dubbed Sonic Central, the event is timed to its 30th anniversary, where special guests will be recruited to reveal “a plethora of upcoming projects, partnerships and events,” the company announced Tuesday.

The digital event will take place on the official Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube and Twitch channels on May 27 at 9 a.m. PT.

In addition, SEGA unleashed an “Unstoppable” fan appreciation video from Liquid+Arcade, which takes a nostalgic look at the franchise from the 1990s SEGA Genesis era until today.

Among the franchise’s recent games were platformers Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces, released in 2017. Spin-off games have included the Mario & Sonic sports series, among them 2019’s Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020; as well as Team Sonic Racing and more.

On the film front, Sonic will next be seen in the Sonic the Hedgehog sequel from director Jeff Fowler, who helmed the 2019 movie, which became the highest grossing video game film of all time domestically.