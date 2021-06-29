Sensical, Common Sense Networks’ Free Streaming Service for Kids, Goes Live

Sensical, a free streaming service for children from Common Sense Networks, launched on Tuesday with over 15,000 videos curated by topic and age group.

Each show available on Sensical has been reviewed and filtered for quality based on a patent-pending rubric, according to Common Sense Networks, and is targeted toward three age groups: preschoolers (ages 2–4), little kids (5–7) and big kids (8–10). Kids and their parents can select what to watch, on-demand, based on categories (e.g., shows about dinosaurs, counting or arts and crafts), or seek out videos based on over 10 different “learning areas,” such as those that encourage friendship, creativity or an interest in STEM subjects.

Sensical also allows children to curate their own playlists by selecting their favorite shows, while a Live TV option gives young viewers access to age-appropriate live programming throughout the day. For parents, the streaming service comes with a dashboard tool, ParentZone, that provides reports on the subjects their child is learning based on viewing habits, as well as options to set viewing time limits.

Eric Berger, the CEO of Common Sense Networks, described Sensical as an “important step” toward creating an ecosystem with “safe and healthy media options for our children.”

“Sensical was founded on the belief that kids deserve better,” Berger said. “We built a service from the ground up, rooted in science, supported by experts in the field and designed to reflect how kids stream today. Our lens is unique because, unlike many existing services, our offering is specifically for kids — mirroring our thesis that age-appropriateness matters and that kids learn best when they’re exploring their passions.”

Content partners for Sensical include the studios and distributors behind shows like Poppy Cat (CAKE), The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss (The Jim Henson Company), Teletubbies (WildBrain), Leo the Wildlife Ranger (Cyber Group Studios), Pingu (Mattel), Bo Bear (Superights) and Apple Tree House (Raydar Media). Other digital partners include the California Academy of Sciences, the Guggenheim Museum, Howdytoons, Kids’ Black History and Penguin Random House’s Brightly Storytime.

Sensical is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV and will expand to all major distribution platforms later this summer.