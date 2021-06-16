Seth Rogen Joins FaZe Clan for Livestream in Support of Alzheimer’s Research

Esports organization FaZe Clan has partnered with Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Hill’s charity HFC for a livestream to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research.

The stream on June 17 will see Rogen and pro Fortnite player FaZe Nate Hill battle it out in Psyonix’s vehicular soccer game Rocket League, followed by some gameplay competition with YouTuber FaZe Banks. There will be appearances during the event from guests including Twitch streamers Adin Ross and Mike Majlak.

“I can’t wait to join forces with Faze Clan to have some fun and to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and the importance of brain health,” said Rogan, in a statement.

The actor will stream the event live from the FaZe Clan Twitch channel. Viewers may donate by visiting the “Gaming to Fight Alzheimer’s” Tiltify page.

HFC was founded in 2012 with a mission to care for families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and advocate for research in brain health and education.

FaZe Clan, which was established in 2010, is well-known for its roster of gamers, content creators and hybrid talents including NBA star Ben Simmons, as well as numerous competitive esports teams in Fortnite, Valorant, PUBG, Call of Duty League and more.

During the height of the pandemic, the organization hosted a Call of Duty: Warzone #Fight2Fund series that raised $125,000 for charities impacted by COVID-19. In the lead-up to the election, FaZe Clan teamed with Gamers.Vote and When We All Vote to help people in the gaming community register to vote in the U.S. presidential election.