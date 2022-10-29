Shonda Rhimes Says She’s Leaving Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover

Shonda Rhimes appears to be done with following Elon Musk closing his $44 billion deal to take over the company.

Rhimes, who joined Twitter in November 2008 and has 1.9 million followers, posted a message Saturday suggesting she would no longer use the social media platform in light of Musk’s acquisition having been finalized two days prior.

“Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye,” the television mogul tweeted.

Rhimes did not offer further clarification and remains active on other platforms, including Instagram and TikTok. A representative for Rhimes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

She joins other notable Hollywood figures who have stated that they will no longer use Twitter with Musk in charge. This includes This Is Us executive producer Ken Olin, who tweeted Friday, “I’m out of here,” after previously having posted, “The day @elonmusk takes ownership of Twitter, I’m out.”

Additionally, Billions showrunner Brian Koppelman recently tweeted, “Y’all’s, for real, come find me over on instagram and the tok. Gonna really try to take a breather from here for a minute or a month come deal close time.”

Musk has been teasing planned changes for Twitter. On Thursday, he tweeted, “the bird is freed,” and the following day, he wrote, “Comedy is now legal on Twitter.”

After previously raising concerns about a focus on free speech, including having said he would allow former President Donald Trump and other banned users to return, Musk assured advertisers in a Thursday tweet that the platform would not become a “free-for-all hellscape.”