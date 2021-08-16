ShortBox Comics Fair to Feature 48 Artists With New Material in October

British indie comics publisher ShortBox is set to run a month-long digital comics fair this October featuring 48 artists producing all-new material.

“With so many of us still indoors, I wanted to have an online event/digital platform that actually provides readers with an opportunity to buy a whole range of new comics — an event that mirrors what I want from any comics festival, whether it’s online or in-person: to explore and discover new comics and artists,” founder Zainab Akhtar explained in a statement.

All creators involved in the festival will release a brand new comic book, running from 16 to 60 pages in length, digitally and exclusively from the ShortBox Gumroad from Oct. 1 through 31. During the first weekend of the ShortBox Comics Fair (Oct. 2-3), all comics will have special pricing.

Artists participating in the event include mainstream creators like David Lafuente (Harley Quinn, The Ludocrats), Warwick Johnson Cadwell (Our Encounters with Evil), and Victoria Ying (Diana, Princess of the Amazons) to indie stars like Sophia Foster-Dimino and Molly Mendoza.

Creators involved in ShortBox Comics Fair 2021 are: Bianca Bagnarelli, Sarula Bao, Nicolette Bocalan, Steph Bulante, Warwick Johnson Cadwell, Allissa Chan, Hana Chatani, Cynthia Cheng, Anabel Colazo, Helena Covell, Diigii Daguna, Joe Decie, Molly Fairhurst, Sophia Foster-Dimino, Abelle Hayford, Joy Ho, Kiku Hughes, Jamie Kinroy, Tom Kneeshaw, David Lafuente, Isaac Lenkiewicz, Eve Liu, Rowan MacColl, Molly Mendoza, Sas Milledge, Mochipanko, Aatmaja Pandaya, Arantza Pena Popo, Jana Ribkina, Philippa Rice, Riddle, Mariel Rodriguez, Sathya, Ben Sears, Niv Sekar, Elle Shivers, Joe Sparrow, Hamish Steele, Lizzy Stewart, Sunmi, Nuria Tamarit, Becca Tobin, CAP Ward, Sarah Webb, Jean Wei, Jennifer Xiao, and Victoria Ying.

ShortBox was founded in 2016 by journalist and editor Akhtar and releases comics through a box-style format.

It is one of the leading independent publishers of independent contemporary comics, and has published comics from an eclectic slate of talent including Rosemary Valero O’Connell, Lissa Treiman, James Stokoe, Emily Carroll, and Aminder Dhaliwal. ShortBox has also received multiple Eisner Award nominations.