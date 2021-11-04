Top Entertainment Execs Talk Creativity in THR Series ‘Show/Business’

This series was created in paid partnership with Amazon Ads.

How viewers discover, engage with and enjoy films, television and games has been completely disrupted in the last 20 months. What hasn’t changed is the need to meet audiences where they are while creating — and maintaining — entertainment brands that understand the difference between a passing fad and a seismic shift.

In the second episode of Show/Business, a new Hollywood Reporter original series created in paid partnership with Amazon Ads, leading entertainment marketing executives sit down for a raw and honest conversation about creativity in their respective pockets of the industry. Speakers include Showtime Networks executive vp marketing and strategy, Puja Vohra; Amazon Ads head of entertainment and communications, Alexys Coronel; Neon’s CMO, Christian Parkes; Bleecker Street’s president of marketing, media and research, Tyler DiNapoli; and Riot Games’ president of publishing, Ryan Crosby.

Watch the second episode of Show/Business above.

