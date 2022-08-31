Showtime Added to Paramount+ in Revamped Bundle Offering

Paramount is revamping its streaming bundle strategy in a major way, centering it around the flagship Paramount+ app.

Beginning today, programming from Showtime is coming to Paramount+, as part of a revamped bundle offering of the two content services. The bundle will see Showtime programming like Yellowjackets, Billions, and Dexter: New Blood available within the same app as Paramount+ programs like Star Trek: Discovery, Halo, and 1883.

It’s the first time that programming from both services will be available in one app. While Paramount launched a bundle of the two services last year, subscribers had to access the content through separate Showtime and Paramount+ apps. Bundle subscribers can now access all programming through the main Paramount+ app, and users of Paramount+ can upgrade to the bundle at any time for instant access to Showtime shows.

The price of the bundle will be $11.99 (for the ad-supported Paramount+ tier) and $14.99 for the ad-free tier.

Paramount is also launching the new bundle with promo pricing of $7.99 per month for the base tier, and $12.99 for the ad-free tier, through Oct. 2. In addition, users can continue to subscribe only to Showtime’s streaming service for $10.99 per month, though the aggressive pricing by Paramount is likely to keep those numbers low.

Paramount said earlier this month that it had some 64 million streaming subscribers, with Paramount+ accounting for a majority of those.

As is the case with HBO Max’s ad-supported tier, Showtime programming will be ad-free on both tiers of the service. HBO Max incorporates both HBO programming and films, as well as a slate of HBO Max original shows. HBO’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery says that next year it will fold Discovery+ and HBO Max into a new super-service, details of which are still TBD.

By adding Showtime into the main Paramount+ app, Paramount can significantly increase the programming available to subscribers in one value proposition. In addition to Showtime series, the service also streams combat sports like boxing, as well as a slate of acquired films.

“The Paramount+ with Showtime bundle offers consumers unprecedented value by providing one of the broadest content libraries in streaming at one of the lowest prices in the marketplace,” said Tom Ryan, president and CEO of Paramount Global Streaming, in a statement. “This singular user experience streamlines sign-up and enhances discovery, and this lower price will allow more households to enjoy this exceptional combined entertainment offering.”