SiriusXM to Bundle Discovery+ With Subscription Plan

SiriusXM subscribers will receive a complimentary subscription to Discovery+ as part of a bundle available for a limited period of time.

Beginning on Thursday, new and existing subscribers to SiriusXM’s platinum VIP plan, which costs $34.99 a month, will get a one-year subscription to Discovery+. New subscribers, or existing subscribers who upgrade, to SiriusXM’s other subscription tiers (platinum, music and entertainment and streaming platinum) will receive a three-month subscription to Discovery+.

The offer is only for SiriusXM subscribers, and new and existing Discovery+ subscribers will not be receiving SiriusXM subscriptions.

“SiriusXM shares our goal of delighting viewers with compelling storytelling, and through this new subscription offering we can continue to reach more audiences,” Lisa Holme, Discovery’s group svp of content and commercial strategy, said in a statement.

SiriusXM reported a total of 34.3 million subscribers at the end of Q3, with self-pay subscribers totaling just under 32 million. For the same quarter, Discovery — which is undergoing regulatory review for a planned merger with WarnerMedia — said it had reached 20 million paying subscribers for its direct-to-consumer services, which includes Discovery+.

The SiriusXM–Discovery subscription package follows other bundling efforts from competitors like Spotify and Hulu, which first launched a subscription bundle of Spotify and Hulu in 2017 for students.