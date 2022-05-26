SiriusXM to Air MasterClass Sessions From Bob Iger, Issa Rae, RuPaul and More

SiriusXM is partnering with MasterClass to bring audio-only versions of popular sessions hosted by executives and talent like Bob Iger, Hillary Clinton, RuPaul and Issa Rae to the audio giant’s streaming and radio platforms.

Beginning on Friday, the MasterClass Hour program will air on SiriusXM Stars and Business Radio. On the Stars channel, the program will kick off with lessons led by Clinton, Metallica, Steve Martin, Issa Rae, RuPaul, Gordon Ramsay and Malala Yousafzai, while Business Radio will broadcast classes from Iger, Anna Wintour, Elaine Welteroth, Sara Blakely and Howard Shultz.

After the premiere on Friday, subsequent programs will air on Saturdays from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. PT on the Stars channel and 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. PT on Business Radio with replays streaming throughout the weekend.

“While video is a powerful tool for learning, this new audio experience gives people an additional opportunity to learn from the world’s best via audio on SiriusXM’s channels,” David Rogier, the CEO of MasterClass, said. “As we return to our on-the-go lifestyles — whether that’s commuting, going on summer road trips or running errands — our collaboration with SiriusXM comes at the perfect time.”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with MasterClass and to offer their informative and inspiring programming to SiriusXM listeners nationwide,” Megan Liberman, SiriusXM’s svp of news, talk and entertainment programming, added. “MasterClass instructors are leaders of their fields, and now their classes will be specially curated for SiriusXM listeners and can be heard wherever they go.”