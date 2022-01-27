SiriusXM Lands Neil Young’s Music After Spotify Removal

SiriusXM has returned Neil Young Radio to its lineup and brought the artist’s catalog of music to the satellite and streaming music channel after Neil Young pulled his music from Spotify over objections to Joe Rogan.

“When you have an opportunity to present an iconic artist still at the height of his creativity, you don’t hesitate to do it, again,” Steve Blatter, SiriusXM senior vp and general manager of music programming, said in a statement after Neil Young Radio returned exclusively to SiriusXM after launching as a limited-run offering in Dec. 2021.

Young took Spotify to task for allowing Rogan, who hosts the Spotify exclusive podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, to continue on that streaming platform despite repeatedly sharing what the artist called “misinformation” surrounding COVID vaccines on his podcast.

“Outspoken, brave, and a true music icon, Neil Young is in a rare class of artists, and we are honored to collaborate with him to create a special audio experience for his fans,” Blatter added.

Neil Young Radio mines Young’s music catalog for content dating back to his early bands such as Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young up to recent work with Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real.

Spotify has begun to remove Young’s catalog of music from its service after the artist published — then took down — an open letter with an ultimatum: Deal with the vaccine misinformation coming from Joe Rogan’s podcast, or lose Young’s music.

As Young lands on SiriusXM, listeners will get access to weekly concert broadcasts from the artist’s vaults, and celebrity guest DJs and a Barn track-by-track album special featuring Young sharing stories about each song on his latest album.

“I want to introduce you to some stuff that no one’s ever heard before,” Young said in his own statement.