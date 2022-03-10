SiriusXM Strikes Multi-Year Deal With reVolver Podcasts (Exclusive)

SiriusXM has struck a distribution and exclusive ad sales deal with reVolver Podcasts, the company behind Spanish-language podcasts like Erazno y La Chokolata and El Show de Piolín.

As part of the multi-year deal, SiriusXM will have the exclusive global ad sales rights to the more than 70 shows in reVolver’s network. SiriusXM’s Stitcher will also distribute the network’s shows, though listeners will still be able to stream reVolver’s shows on all major podcast platforms.

“reVolver Podcasts is honored to be entering into this exclusive agreement with such a respected leader in the audio space,” Jack Hobbs, the CEO of reVolver Podcasts, said in a statement. “We are confident that this relationship with SiriusXM will help solidify reVolver’s place as the leader in multicultural podcasts, while providing new audiences and advertising opportunities for our network of incredible creators.”

reVolver first formed in 2005 and is best known for its podcasts catering toward Spanish-speaking audiences in categories across sports, music, finance, lifestyle and more.

Last month, SiriusXM reported that it had 34 million users at the end of 2021, with 32 million of those being paying subscribers. In the podcasting space, SiriusXM also reached a multi-year ad sales deal with Audiochuck, the independent production company behind Crime Junkie, last October.