Skydance New Media, Lucasfilm Games Team to Develop Original ‘Star Wars’ Game

Skydance New Media and Lucasfilm Games are collaborating to develop and produce an action-adventure game featuring an original Star Wars story.

“I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly,” said legendary game developer and Uncharted co-creator Amy Hennig, who formed AAA studio Skydance New Media together with Electronic Arts veteran Julian Beak, in 2019. The studio is the interactive division of David Ellison’s Skydance Media.

“I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love,” continued Hennig.

Douglas Reilly, vp of Lucasfilm Games, added: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working again with Amy. She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique Star Wars adventure. Their vision for making inviting, cinematic interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting. We’re working hard with their team of experienced and talented developers, and we’re looking forward to sharing more with Star Wars fans when the time is right.”

The Star Wars game will be the second major project for Skydance New Media. Its first project announced last October, is a narrative game developed in partnership with Marvel Entertainment.

“We couldn’t be happier to be working with Lucasfilm Games,” said Beak, who serves as executive vp and GM. “We look forward to taking fans on an epic journey with this Star Wars action-adventure title.