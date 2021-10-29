Skydance New Media Partners With Marvel for Narrative Video Game

Skydance New Media — the interactive division of David Ellison’s Skydance Media, which is helmed by Uncharted co-creator Amy Hennig — unveiled on Friday a partnership with Marvel to develop a narrative-driven, action adventure game.

This will be the first project from the AAA studio, formed by Hennig and her producing partner, Electronic Arts veteran Julian Beak in 2019. The studio was launched with a focus on creating titles for traditional gaming platforms as well as emerging streaming services, with games designed to appeal to both seasoned and less experienced players.

“I can’t imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game,” said Hennig in a statement. “The Marvel Universe epitomizes all the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience. It’s an honor to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humor that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love.”

As well as working for more than a decade at Naughty Dog where she was head writer on the Uncharted series, Hennig’s background includes serving as a senior creative director at EA.

“Amy has been setting the bar for narrative adventure games for decades and we are happy to be collaborating with the talented and experienced New Media team at Skydance,” said Jay Ong, executive vp and head of Marvel Games. “Their ambition and vision for making innovative entertainment using beloved Marvel IP was obvious from our first meeting. We’re excited to share more with Marvel fans when the time is right.”