‘SmartLess’ Podcast Team Gets Docuseries With Discovery+

Discovery has ordered a two-part docuseries that will follow Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett as they go on tour for their hit podcast, SmartLess.

The untitled series will release on Discovery+ in 2022 and include celebrity interviews from the tour, as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

“Jason, Sean and Will are three absolute legends who have accomplished so much in this industry — from comedy to drama, on the stage and to our screens,” Lisa Holme, Discovery Inc.’s group svp of content and commercial strategy, said. “As they are now conquering the world of podcasts, we’re excited to show an entirely new side of them in this docuseries, where we will have incredible access to all the behind-the-scenes moments from what is sure to be an insightful and hilarious tour.”

SmartLess — which has featured a slew of high-profile guests like Vice President Kamala Harris, George Clooney, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler — first launched in July 2020 and has since become one of the top shows in the U.S. In July, Amazon acquired the exclusive rights to the podcast in a deal worth upwards of $80 million.

In July, the podcast trio announced they were going on a six-city tour beginning in February, with the tour ending in Los Angeles.